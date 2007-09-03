Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Install any Linux distro directly from hard disk

The blog instant fundas offers a guide to installing any Linux distro directly from hard disk - saving you from using CD/DVD media. Obviously this will only work if you're running a Windows/Linux dual booting system (something I'm seriously considering after I wasted my Sunday trying unsuccessfully to get my Vista box onto my wireless network).

I liked this tip because I hate wasting CDs/DVDs - both because it's a waste of money, and because it's adding to landfill. (That reminds me, I should stock up on some rewritable disks). :)

Install any Linux distro directly from hard disk without burning any DVD [instant fundas]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles