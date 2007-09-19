Improve Your Life by Becoming an Imperfectionist

You can free yourself from stress caused by the "burden of perfection" by embracing imperfection, according to the Daily Cents weblog. The post discusses these ideas from a female perspective, but a lot of the ideas are just as applicable to both sexes. For example:

A lot of pressure if self-imposed - This was a great point made by Leslie Bennetts and illustrated poignantly with an anecdote about her friend, a successful lawyer, who broke down and decided to quit her job after she was informed that it was her turn to bake cupcakes for her child's class.

The author suggests that becoming an imperfectionist—or at least embracing the the idea that not everything needs to be perfect—can dramatically lower your stress levels, and I think we can all agree with that.