Identify Any Package in Ubuntu with the Ubotu IRC Bot

Ubuntu users: When you try to compile and install an application from source, occasionally you will run into missing packages that you just can't seem to find with apt. A tool exists in the form of an IRC bot that can help you locate exactly what package you need to install. All you need to do is fire up your favorite IRC client (XChat for instance) and send Ubotu a message from any channel with the following syntax:

/msg ubotu find package.pc

Replace "package" with the package you are trying to locate. Ubotu will give you a response in about 10 seconds with exactly the package you need. Additionally, as shown above, you can also throw other search phrases at Ubotu and get pretty good results.