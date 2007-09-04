IceTV adds community recommendations

Our mates over at Gizmodo tell us that IceTV have beefed up their online TV program service with a community recommendation feature. Now that they've won their copyright case against Channel 9, I'm really looking forward to IceTV developing into a full, personalised TV recording service.
IceTV launches IWatchThis.com.au community recommendation service [Gizmodo AU]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink