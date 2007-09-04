Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

How to work (almost) completely online

Leo Babauta's Zen Habits blog has a thought provoking post on being a Cyber Minimalist. He's a big fan of the Google suite of online apps, and he's pared down his computing requirements so that he basically works with online apps and that's it. From my tech-heavy geek perspective, the guy's pretty hardcore. No mobile device - he has a mobile phone for calls only (no SMS) and he uses a paper diary as his offline diary (which presumably he enters into his online calendar when he's back in front of the computer). He makes it quite clear that his computing needs are fairly simple, so he doesn't miss a lot of the fancy features you'll get in various specialist applications.

I do use desktop apps for certain things, like photo editing... But then I upload the file online, delete the copy on my hard drive, and donâ€™t worry about it after that. Again, this might not work for everyone, but it works for me.

After reading this post I have to admit I'm tempted to follow his lead for a number of reasons. He doesn't need to worry about backing up data, he can work from multiple computers without transferring data between them, etc etc.

So are you a cyber minimalist? How have you simplified your computing life? Post suggestions in comments please!

Cyber Minimalist: How to Work (Almost) Completely Online

Comments

  • Citizen D Guest

    Nope, too many EULA's and Privacy Policies to deal with, especially if the services are US based (especially considering the 'anti-terror', 'grease-up-and-grab-ankles' type laws that are being introduced over there). I like having my data on MY hard drive where I can control it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles