How to use your Wiimote as a Lightsaber

I've been saving this one for "unproductivity Friday" but I've been squeeing about it for a couple of days now.... We're finally getting the game which will put Nintendo's Wii to the use which all Star Wars nerds have been dreaming off since the console came out... Lightsaber duelling. I dont' buy a lot of games, and I certainly don't buy games "sight unseen" but I'll be making an exception for this one. :)

LucasArts unleashes the Force on the Wii [Kotaku]