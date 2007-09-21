How to use your Wiimote as a Lightsaber

I've been saving this one for "unproductivity Friday" but I've been squeeing about it for a couple of days now.... We're finally getting the game which will put Nintendo's Wii to the use which all Star Wars nerds have been dreaming off since the console came out... Lightsaber duelling. I dont' buy a lot of games, and I certainly don't buy games "sight unseen" but I'll be making an exception for this one. :)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink