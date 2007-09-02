How to Research That Online Purchase

Whether you've been happily buying stuff on the web for years or you're just getting started, this list of online commerce tips from Tech-Recipes will help you fine-tune your purchasing power. For instance, if a deal seems too good to be true, for the most part, it probably is. You can also double-check killer deals that you find on sites such as eBay on other techie bargain sites, get a virtual credit card number that is good for only one purchase, and use the web to find forums that are discussing either that product or store you're thinking of purchasing an item from.