APC magazine offers up a 10 part guide to replacing Windows with Ubuntu, written by former Atomic editor Ashton Mills.

The thing I liked about this guide was that even though it covers ground which may be familiar to you already, he's also thrown some 'scores' of how well Ubuntu performs, making this part guide, part review. He also gives an overview of where Linux is at in delivering user-friendly applications for the functions users would expect (eg gaming, web browsing, playing DVDs, image editing and printing, and so forth). The section on gaming gave a nice overview of where Linux is at. Nice one, Ash. :)

The Open Source Challenge. How to replace Windows completely with Ubuntu [APC]