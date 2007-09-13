The ExtremeTech blog has a walkthrough for removing a liquid CPU cooler from your PC. The article also links to a roundup the author did of three liquid cooler systems. He promises that his walkthrough will get that liquid cooler out of your PC without spilling a drop of coolant. Sadly my PC is not overclocked, liquid cooled or in any other way pimped, so I'll have to take his word for it.
How To: Remove an Internal/External Liquid CPU Cooler
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
I love my Zalman cooling tower. Dead silent all the time. I don't overclock, but it was more than worth it for the sound factor.