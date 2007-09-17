How to Learn From Other People

If you're lucky enough to be in the company of highly intelligent people, it's a good idea to try and soak up as much of that as you possibly can. Self-improvement site Quick Sprout has a few ideas for making the most of being around these kinds of folks:

Join in conversations (virtual or otherwise), but put your best foot forward. In other words, don't be obnoxious.

Gain knowledge from the specific sector that person's reputation is in.

Learn from their failures as well as their successes.

I can't agree with this practice strongly enough; I know that I've gotten quite the education this way in various circles I run in (yay, Lifehacker!).