How to explain LOLcats to your boss

This right here is an article explaining the LOLcats phenomenon written in stuffy Wall Street Journal language - perfect for explaining LOLcats to your boss.
Mr. Nakagawa's simple Web site has become the center of the "LOLcats" phenomenon, a booming online subculture built around digital images and deliberately bad grammar.
So, primer for your boss, or... unintentional comedy gold!
With 'LOLcats' Internet Fad, Anyone Can Get In on the Joke [The Wall Street Journal]
Thanks for the link, Anth. :)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink