How to evaluate the latest Adobe products

If you're an Adobe user, Blog Freelance Switch has a nice rundown of the various new products and 'premium editions' they have on offer.

"If you are confused about Adobeâ€™s new offerings, you arenâ€™t alone. Currently, one can not only purchase Adobe Creative Suite 3 Web and Design Premium, but also both variants in a Standard edition, plus Production Premium and the all-inclusive Master Collection."

"The real question at hand is should you upgrade (if you already have CS/CS2) or purchase Creative Suite 3."

This review walks you through some of the new features and different product bundles to help decide what to buy and whether you need the latest versions. It uses a lot of screenshots to illustrate how things have changed within new versions of old favourites like Photoshop, which is helpful.

Adobe versus Adobe [Freelance Switch]