How to create individual desserts

pie_slice.jpg I think all the cooking tips I posted earlier have gone to my head (ok, let's be honest, tummy) - but I couldn't resist this CNET article on kitchen gadgets which let you bake individual slices of pie or cake!

There are a couple of reasons why you might be interested in these - you may find (like I do) that if you bake a whole dessert, it doesn't all get eaten and ends up in the bin. Or you may be watching your weight and you want to know exactly how big a portion you can eat. Or you may just love serving desserts in cute, individual containers like ramekins, cupcakes, and so forth.

The individual pie pan slice comes from The Baker's Catalogue

Trend watch: Individual desserts[CNET]

Photo credit - The Baker's Catalogue

