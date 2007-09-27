How to clean your digital SLR

CNET's published a nice walkthrough on cleaning a digital SLR camera. I liked the fact that it starts with how to test whether your camera actually needs cleaning:
"To test for dust and blemishes, set the camera to a small aperture, say around f/16-22, and take a picture of a plain white surface, such as a piece of plain white paper. Have a look at the resulting image on a computer and zoom in to hunt for tell-tale blemishes."
