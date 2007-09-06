How Do You Get Back into Work Mode after a Vacation?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

vacation.png If you're suffering from a little summer vacation hangover that's got you feeling down back at work, Wired suggests a few ways to put your vacation behind you and successfully re-enter the workplace. For example:

If possible, take a few afternoons off. Or at least, leave early. Most people, especially after a relatively isolated vacation, find themselves easily distracted and often waste the day away dawdling or worse yet, reminiscing about vacation. After vacations is the best time to exercise your flex time.

Like the post says, a bit of trouble getting back into work mode after a vacation or long weekend doesn't mean you hate your job—it just means that your mind needs to adjust to a world in which responsibility and discipline are important parts of daily operation. Let us know how you handle the transition from vacation to work in the comments. As an added bonus, check out how our readers tackle the daunting task of sorting through their vacation email.

AU - blah, I don't want to hear about summer holidays when ours are so far away! Let's think of this as advice on dealing with our summer holidays to come. :)

Get Back Into Work Mode After Vacation [Wired How To Wiki]

