Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

How and Why to Power Nap

Few skills are as useful for a Friday afternoon as the rewarding power nap. The Ririan Project introduces 10 benefits to power napping and details four styles of power nap: nano nap (10 to 20 seconds), micro nap (two to five minutes), mini nap (five to 20 minutes), lazy man's nap (50 to 90 minutes) and the traditional power nap (exactly 20 minutes).

Contrary to popular opinion, napping isn't for the lazy or depressed. Famous nappers have included Bill Clinton, Lance Armstrong, Leonardo da Vinci and Thomas Edison. The moral of the story: to be ultra-productive, just rest your head. You snooze, you gain.

For more, check out this guide to power napping. For a double-whammy energy boost, check out the caffeine nap.

10 Benefits of Power Napping, and How to Do It [Ririan Project]

Comments

  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    I'm a big fan of the power nap and seem to be able to do it for whatever length of time I desire e.g. 10, 20, 40, 90 minutes, whatever I can squeeze in. Of course, working from home and having a comfy couch helps ;-)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles