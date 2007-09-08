How and Why to Power Nap

Few skills are as useful for a Friday afternoon as the rewarding power nap. The Ririan Project introduces 10 benefits to power napping and details four styles of power nap: nano nap (10 to 20 seconds), micro nap (two to five minutes), mini nap (five to 20 minutes), lazy man's nap (50 to 90 minutes) and the traditional power nap (exactly 20 minutes).

Contrary to popular opinion, napping isn't for the lazy or depressed. Famous nappers have included Bill Clinton, Lance Armstrong, Leonardo da Vinci and Thomas Edison. The moral of the story: to be ultra-productive, just rest your head. You snooze, you gain.

For more, check out this guide to power napping. For a double-whammy energy boost, check out the caffeine nap.