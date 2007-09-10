Home Remedies for the Common Cold

Blog HealthMad has listed five home remedies to beat the common cold. The list boils down to mostly hot liquids, namely chicken soup, hot and sour soup, and lemon tea, but it also adds yoghurt, garlic, and ginger, which act as natural antibiotics. Of course, if you're careful enough to avoid colds altogether, you may not have to worry about this list. If only we could all be so lucky. What home remedies have you tried to avoid a lingering cold that has been tough to beat?