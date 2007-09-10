Just like software, books get upgrades too: I've been tasked with the job of expanding and revising Lifehacker the book to a shiny new second edition due out in the spring of 2008. But I need your help. As I dive deep into revising this monster, I want to hear from you: what do you want to see in the second edition of the book? What did you love, hate, roll your eyes at, shrug or smile at the first time around? I've set up a Google Group to get your opinions and thoughts as I write, and in return you'll get sneak previews of the new edition, a behind-the-scenes look at a book-in-progress, and incredibly good karma. The really helpful folks will even get their name listed in the book's acknowledgments—after that, fame and fortune await! Join up the Lifehacker book 2.0 Google group and have your hand in getting the latest and greatest in life hacking on shelves this spring. Thanks in advance for your help and interest and for making the site—and the book—better every day.
Help Rewrite Lifehacker the Book!
