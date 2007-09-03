Instead of tacking up bedsheets over the windows when you first move into a place to preserve your privacy, save your walls and just pop some bubble wrap into the windows instead. This idea comes from Derek of ReadyMade, who simply taped the bubbly stuff into his windows until curtains/blinds were hung. Not only does it let in light during the day, it also saves your neighbors from seeing more than they should at night.
Hang Bubble Wrap as Temporary Curtains
