Telephony geek Brian Aker controls his entire home phone system using the free, open source Asterisk software which does some crazy stuff, like IM's him whenever the phone rings, sets custom MP3 hold music, and—my favorite—forwards annoying telemarketing calls to the very loud sound of monkeys screaming. Hit the play button to hear Brian's recent five minute presentation at the Ignite Seattle tech event. Thanks, Brady!
Hack Your Home Telephone with Asterisk
