Mac OS X only: Open source system-wide notification software for Mac, Growl, gets an upgrade to version 1.1 with a new feature that smartly positions multiple notifications. Assign custom styles, sounds and screen positions per application in Growl 1.1, which will place new notifications where there's available screen real estate. See more on the positioning feature straight from the developer's mouth. Growl 1.1 is a free download for Mac OS X only.
Growl Upgrades to Version 1.1
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink