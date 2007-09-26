Google updates Gmail Mobile

Further to our news brief last night about Google's latest updates, I should clarify that they haven't overhauled Gmail, just its mobile offering. The update was to Gmail's mobile version - further information can be found here. They've cleaned up the interface and added a few features from the desktop version, including the ability to add views like Spam or Drafts. The update got a writeup at the (Unofficial) Google Operating System blog today, and the java app in particular got a nice wrap for preloading some messages and requiring less clicks and keystrokes.

Gmail Mobile Improves the Interface [Google Operating System]