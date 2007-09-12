Google Reader Supports Search Operators

Many of the search operators you use in Google's search box work in the new Google Reader search, and the Google Operating System weblog rounds them up along with a few other Reader search tips. For example:

2. Exact matches: put quotation marks around your search terms to get the results that include an exact phrase. 3. Wildcard: use an asterisk to replace some words in your query. This only works for exact matches. Include an asterisk for each word you want to replace.

For example: "has * * * new features" matches: "has just announced several new features", "has recently added two new features", "has released a few new features". 4. Negative searches: if you want all the posts that contain [book search]but don't include [Google] , search for [book search -Google] .

Unfortunately there don't seem to be any more specific operators yet (e.g., title:GTD), but the post highlights a few other great Google Reader tricks, like bookmarking common searches. Reader doesn't currently have a feature to create smart folders/bookmark searches (though that seems like a killer addition), but until it does—or until some intrepid coder (or reader, *wink wink*) puts together a simple Greasemonkey script—regular old bookmarks will have to do.