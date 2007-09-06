Google Reader Adds Search Box, Users Rejoice

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

google-reader-search.png Google has finally added the long-awaited search box to their popular web-based RSS reader, Google Reader. Now you can search across all of your subscribed feeds as a whole, or more granularly across tags or even individual subscriptions. The lack of a built-in search box has always been the most conspicuous missing feature in a newsreader built by the biggest name in search, so the search integration should come as happy news for Reader fanatics—and in my initial trials, the search looks to be performing like gang-busters.

As if that weren't good news enough, Reader has also rolled out a few other small but notable features, like unread item count limits jumping from 100 to 1,000 (which to me just sounds daunting), the ability to hide the side navigation bar via mouse click and friendly interaction with your browser's forward and back buttons (along the lines of Gmail). Let us know how the new features—particularly the search box—are working out for you in the comments.

"We found it!" [Official Google Reader Blog]

