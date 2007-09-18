Google Moon's Virtual Moonwalk

Previously posted Google Moon been re-launched with "Street View" on-surface panoramic NASA photos from the astronaut's perspective. Google's Lat Long blog explains:

This update brings higher-resolution map imagery, text search, and photos and stories from every Apollo landing. We even included Street View-style panoramas of the moon's surface, taken by the Apollo astronauts ... something you won't see anywhere else. And last but certainly not least, we tossed in scientific charts that are good enough for actual mission planning and science classrooms alike.