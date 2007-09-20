Google Maps has quietly added a sweet new feature which has greatly improved its "get directions" function. You can now easily alter the route it's planned for you with a simple drag and drop - which is great if you can see that it hasn't generated the optimal route for you. I discovered this by accident yesterday when I was planning my trip across town from St Kilda to the RRR studios at Nicholson St, Brunswick East. Google Maps plotted a route straight through the city for me, which seemed crazy at peak hour. To change the route, all I had to do was put the cursor over the blue line which shows the route, and drag it to where I'd prefer to drive - in this case, via Punt Road to skirt the city centre. You can click on certain sections of the route to change it on a point to point basis, handy for planning a trip with multiple stops. Google put up a little video tutorial which you can see here. Looks like the ability to check the traffic conditions isn't available in Australia yet though.
Google maps adds feature to customise route
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
This one is actually a few months old, but still a fantastic feature and a great tip for those that didn't know. Google have done so well with AJAX.