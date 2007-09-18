Google Docs Adds Presentations

Google finally rounds out their web-based office suite with the addition of a Presentations to Google Docs. Create a whole new slideshow in Presentations or upload an existing PowerPoint file to get started. Kick your web-based presentation into slideshow view mode and invite others to see it real time as you move through slides—with chat built right into the sidebar. Make the slideshow public or invite specific collaborators to edit and/or view. Check out my test Life Hacks 101 presentation, an existing .PPT file imported into Google Docs, which I used at a talk this summer. While I wouldn't use a browser-based slideshow to give a real-time, in-person presentation, for collaborating on a set of slides remotely, this looks ace. Of course, web-based presentation-makers aren't new; Zoho Show and Preezo have been around for some time now.