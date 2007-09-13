Google and Vodafone tools for sports fans

Just in time for the Twenty20 World Championship, the official Google blog has announced a new tool which simplifies the search for cricket results:
Just type [cricket]in a Google search box and you'll see a brief score of all the current cricket matches. A single click will also give you access to a detailed cricket score card.
If you're a diehard India fan, then type [cricket india]or [cricket score India England]to get results for Indian matches. Of course, feel free to replace India with the country of your choice for country-specific results.
Get your cricket scores here [Official Google Blog]
The Rugby World Cup kicked off in France on the weekend, and The Australian has reported that Vodafone has launched its own mini-channel on its mobile phone and subscription TV networks, devoted to the series.
Vodafone kicks off rugby channel [The Australian]
