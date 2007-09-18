Google adds presentations to Google Docs

Google's launched the latest in its online office application arsenal - presentations. Posting on the official Google Blog, software engineer Attila Bodis said:

"Starting today, presentations — whether imported from existing files or created using the new slide editor — are listed alongside documents and spreadsheets in the Google Docs document list. They can be edited, shared, and published using the familiar Google Docs interface, with several collaborators working on a slide deck simultaneously, in real time. When it's time to present, participants can simply click a link to follow along as the presenter takes the audience through the slideshow. Participants are connected through Google Talk and can chat about the presentation as they're watching."

They've also parked some screenshots on a Picasa gallery here.