Giveaway - Pixar: 20 years of animation exhibition

The Pixar love-in continues here at Lifehacker AU with our second giveaway - tickets to see the Pixar: 20 years of animation exhibition at ACMI (the Australian Centre for the Moving Image) in Melbourne. The exhibition, made up of artwork and digital media borrowed from the Pixar Animation Studios archives, originated at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and makes its only Australian appearance at ACMI. The exhibition features over 500 sketches, paintings, sculptures and storyboards revealing how Pixar's characters and worlds are brought to life. In addition to these one-of-a-kind works by artists and sculptors, the exhibition includes spectacular immersive environments and interactive experiences developed by Pixar to extend the magic of their films. ACMI has more information on the exhibition here. We have five double passes to giveway to the exhibition, which runs until Sunday, 14 October. So if you live in Melbourne (or you'll be visiting Melbourne between now and then, and promise you'll go to the exhibition while you're in town!), then submit your best tip to be in a chance to win a double pass! We'll be giving the free passes to readers who submit the top five tips on anything to do with digital video, photo or animation. Could be a tip on editing, could be a tip on taking good photos - it's up to you how high or low tech you go. To enter, leave your best tips here in the comments section. If you have multiple tips, leave multiple comments - go mad! Entries close at 7.59am AEST next Friday - the 21st of September. See here for the official terms and conditions.

And thanks to our friends at ACMI for donating the prizes! :)