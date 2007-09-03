Getting Up Early Made Easy

Most of us are not early risers by nature. However, there are many ways we can change that, if we really are willing to dedicate some time and change our habits. Self-improvement site LifeRemix has come up with 24 strategies for getting up earlier; my favorite was this one:

Write down why you're getting up. What will you be doing when you wake up? If you write down the actions that you'll be doing the next morning with your extra time, you're giving yourself incentive to wake up.

I know it's so simple, but simply having that written reminder of WHY I'm getting up at 5 AM has been very helpful for me. How did you change your sleep habits? Thoughts in the comments.