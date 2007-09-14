Popular weather web site AccuWeather's RSS Center builds RSS feeds of your local weather so you can get your latest weather forecasts delivered to your RSS reader. It's nothing big, but if you live in your newsreader, this is one more bit of info you can get directly in your news digest. These one-off information-only RSS feeds—like sports scores or severe weather warnings—are great utilitarian additions to your newsreader.
Get Weather Forecasts in Your RSS Reader from AccuWeather
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink