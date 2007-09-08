Get Twice the Music on Your MP3 Player with ShrinkMyTunes

Windows only: Shareware application ShrinkMyTunes promises to fit anywhere from two to four times more music on your iPod by shrinking your MP3s while retaining most of their quality. Hot on the heels of Apple's announcement of the enticing yet light-on-storage iPod touch, this type of application could come in particularly handy. We hardly ever post shareware here on Lifehacker, but if ShinkMyTunes does work as well as they claim it does (or even as well as Wired's review suggests), it's an application that may be worth the rather hefty $40 price tag for some music lovers with small storage capacities. (Then again, who among us hasn't been working to increase the quality of their MP3 library?) ShrinkMyTunes is currently Windows only, costs a whopping $40 (but offers a 14-day money back guarantee). Let's hear your thoughts—including how you fit as much content as you can on your MP3 player—in the comments.