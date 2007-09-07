Get to Know Quicksilver from Its Maker

Quicksilver's heretofore elusive creator Nicholas Jitkoff, generally known only as A1c0r, demos Quicksilver at a Google Tech Talk for his employers and co-workers at Google. Aside from providing an exceptionally detailed overview of the ideas behind Quicksilver, it's also a great guide understanding to the application. If the video whets your appetite, check out our beginner, intermediate, and advanced guides to Quicksilver. While you're at it, our Quicksilver video extravaganza and time-saving Quicksilver triggers offer some more Quicksilver goodness.