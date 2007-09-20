Get the most out of Flickr

Wired Wiki has a nice writeup of how to maximise your Flickr usage. They've thrown in some basic tips as well as a number of alternative apps or plugins for customising tasks like uploading photos. Nice to see them offering some Linux alternatives and Python gets a mention too.
It also rounds up some tools for uploading pictures to Flickr using mobile devices and email:
"Not many people know this, but you can also use Google's free Picasa application to send photos to Flickr via GMail. As of version 2.0, you can e-mail directly to Flickr from the Picasa app, which will even automatically resize your photos before sending them. Just use the aforementioned Flickr e-mail address and send your pics from GMail."
If you're a dinosaur like me who's still using Photobucket, this might kick you along to try out Flickr. :)
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink