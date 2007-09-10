Get the Most Out of College

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

university_student.jpgNow that most students are back in college, the Students' Blog has written up a few great tips to get the most out of academics while still having a great time socially. Since most students are finally on their own after so many years, it could be hard to find self-discipline with this newfound freedom. But the Students' Blog has you covered. A sampling of tips:

Notes - Take your laptop with you, or else buy a notebook for each class, and TAKE NOTES. Most professors pull questions for their tests from their lectures, so if you sleep through your classes and only read the textbook, you could end up in serious trouble on your finals.

Socialising - Being social is the key to success. No matter which road you take in life, you'll always need to interact with others. Don't put off taking that public speaking class you need for general education until your last semester, especially if you're shy. Once you're able to talk easily to others, you'll feel less lost in the sea of people on campus.

This article speaks definite truths. If only it was written earlier!

The Ultimate Guide to Being Successful in College [The Students' Blog]

