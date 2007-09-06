If you were wondering where your website visitors were coming from but don't feel like viewing your web statistics or doing an IP-to-location lookup, you may find maps.amung.us interesting. The latest widget from amung.us features a map that displays your website's most recent visitors and is updated in real time. Like whos.amung.us, you can easily embed this widget onto your website with a small snippet of customizable code. You choose the size, map style, pin style, and pin color, and once you're done, you get a nifty interactive map that gives you data about your web site's visitors just like the one above. Hover your mouse over any particular pinpoint to get more information about your visitor's location. Click on the map to be taken to the amung.us website to retrieve more visitor data. For those who love widgets, this one comes in pretty handy.
Get Real-Time Visitor Data on an Interactive Map
