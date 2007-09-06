Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get Real-Time Visitor Data on an Interactive Map

If you were wondering where your website visitors were coming from but don't feel like viewing your web statistics or doing an IP-to-location lookup, you may find maps.amung.us interesting. The latest widget from amung.us features a map that displays your website's most recent visitors and is updated in real time. Like whos.amung.us, you can easily embed this widget onto your website with a small snippet of customizable code. You choose the size, map style, pin style, and pin color, and once you're done, you get a nifty interactive map that gives you data about your web site's visitors just like the one above. Hover your mouse over any particular pinpoint to get more information about your visitor's location. Click on the map to be taken to the amung.us website to retrieve more visitor data. For those who love widgets, this one comes in pretty handy.

maps.amung.us

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles