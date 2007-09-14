You can remove a water stain from wood by spreading a mixture of mayo and cigarette ashes (yum) on the stain, according to the Wise Bread weblog. In addition to the mayo+ash trick, the post tackles rust, carpet, wine and teeth with homebrewed stain removers that the author claims to have worked for him. If you've had any experience with these unusual stain remedies, let's hear about it in the comments.
Get Out Stains with These Homemade Stain Removers
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink