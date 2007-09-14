Get More from Google SMS by Setting a Default Location

You already know that you can get quick local search results from your phone with Google SMS for the price of a text message, but the service is a helluva lot more usable now that you can set your default location. Just send a text to Google SMS (466453) with
set location [city, zip code, address] . Now when you want to perform weather, movies, or restaurant look-ups via Google SMS, you can just text, for example,
weather rather than
weather 90210. Much more convenient!
You already know that you can get quick local search results from your phone with Google SMS for the price of a text message, but the service is a helluva lot more usable now that you can set your default location. Just send a text to Google SMS (466453) with
Does this work in Aus?