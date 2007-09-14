Get More from Google SMS by Setting a Default Location

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

google-sms-default-location.png You already know that you can get quick local search results from your phone with Google SMS for the price of a text message, but the service is a helluva lot more usable now that you can set your default location. Just send a text to Google SMS (466453) with set location [city, zip code, address] . Now when you want to perform weather, movies, or restaurant look-ups via Google SMS, you can just text, for example, weather rather than weather 90210. Much more convenient!

Google SMS [via Google Operating System]

Comments

  • Sarah Guest

    Looks like that's a no at this stage. :(

    Google SMS's help page says:
    "Google SMS is currently available in Canada, Germany, Japan, Spain, and the US. We're working diligently to make it available for more users."

    0

