Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get involved with GetUp's Federal Election campaign

getup.png If you're of the political persuasion, you've probably already come across GetUp, the online-based grassroots activist group that's put on some pretty high profile campaigns around specific issues like the David Hicks detention, as well as larger issues like climate change, and the federal government's plans for Iraq. With a federal election looming, GetUp is taking the campaign offline and into local communities through GetTogethers. If GetUp's grassroots, leftleaning politics speak to you and you've been wondering how you might get involved in changing the outcome of the next Federal Election, why not check out one of their election planning meetings which are happening around the country. Details are here - Melbourne's GetTogether is happening tonight.

A disclaimer, if one is needed: Yes, I'm a GetUp volunteer. :)

Comments

  • Kathleen Guest

    GetUp is the perfect example of online petitions that DO work and evolve into something much more!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles