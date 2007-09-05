Get involved with GetUp's Federal Election campaign

If you're of the political persuasion, you've probably already come across GetUp, the online-based grassroots activist group that's put on some pretty high profile campaigns around specific issues like the David Hicks detention, as well as larger issues like climate change, and the federal government's plans for Iraq. With a federal election looming, GetUp is taking the campaign offline and into local communities through GetTogethers. If GetUp's grassroots, leftleaning politics speak to you and you've been wondering how you might get involved in changing the outcome of the next Federal Election, why not check out one of their election planning meetings which are happening around the country. Details are here - Melbourne's GetTogether is happening tonight.

A disclaimer, if one is needed: Yes, I'm a GetUp volunteer. :)