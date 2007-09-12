Get Huge, High Quality Album Artwork from the iTunes Album Art Grabber

Find and download high quality album artwork for your music library with web application iTunes Album Art Grabber. How high quality? you ask. We're talking up to 1425x1425 pixels—so huge. The site is still working out some kinks, but—provided the bugs are taken care of—anyone who's spent time agonising over a music library complete with full album artwork will find the high resolutions and simple, pop-up free web site an excellent resource for adding super high quality artwork to their digital music. Share where you grab high quality album art for your tunes in the comments.