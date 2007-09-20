Get Directions with a Phone Call to Dial Dir-ect-ions

US-centric: Free cell phone service Dial DIR-ECT-IONS (347-328-4667) sends driving directions to your phone via SMS. Just call their number and step through the voice-activated menus, telling it where you want to go and where you're starting from. You should receive a text message on your phone a few seconds after you hang up detailing turn-by-turn directions from your start point to your end point. It's no substitute for a fancy Google Maps application or GPS, but if you have neither it's a simple and useful way to get quick directions on the go. The service currently only works in these nine cities with more on the way.