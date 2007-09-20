Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get Directions with a Phone Call to Dial Dir-ect-ions

dial-directions.png US-centric: Free cell phone service Dial DIR-ECT-IONS (347-328-4667) sends driving directions to your phone via SMS. Just call their number and step through the voice-activated menus, telling it where you want to go and where you're starting from. You should receive a text message on your phone a few seconds after you hang up detailing turn-by-turn directions from your start point to your end point. It's no substitute for a fancy Google Maps application or GPS, but if you have neither it's a simple and useful way to get quick directions on the go. The service currently only works in these nine cities with more on the way.

Dial DIR-ECT-IONS [via jkOnTheRun]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles