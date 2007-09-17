Get Better Sleep When You Fly

Sleeping and flying to some people might seem to be an impossible feat; however, search directory Mahalo's got a good list of tips that can help you grab those elusive z's. For example: booking the right seat plays a huge part in getting your best sleep, as does avoiding alcohol (yes, really) and wearing loose clothing. I've found that wearing headphones with comforting music and bringing my own snuggly to cuddle with does the trick...that and reading anything by Tom Clancy (kidding, kind of). What's your secret sleep tip on a plane? Let's hear your ideas in the comments.