Don't want to spend a wad of cash on AA batteries to power your gadgets? Trim down your spending by cracking open the case of a single 6 volt battery which sells for about $5. Inside you'll find a whopping 32 AA batteries! Considering that you can get 8 watch batteries from a 12-volt battery and 6 AAA batteries from a 9-volt battery, this isn't surprising, but since AA batteries are the most popular among the three, this should yield considerable savings. Thanks, Richard & Lew!
Get 32 AA Batteries from a Single 6 Volt Battery
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
I'm not usually the DIY sort but this time (and considering the current lacklustre efforts of my electric toothbrush) I decided to give it a try.
Unfortunately, my efforts at prying open an Energiser 6V lantern battery revealed not 32 AA batteries, but four larger cylinders.
Whilst these could undoubtedly still be used successfully as batteries, they are a unfortunately a little large for my toothbrush :(
So, be warned folks- though some 6V batteries might work fine with this hack, others might not. Though perhaps a few cheap experiments with some different batteries could cover the initial expenses in the end anyway, if you do manage to successfully obtain your mountain of budget AAs.
Hmm. Perhaps I should go find another 6V... (just not Energiser).