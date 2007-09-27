Geotagging trials and triumphs

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a cool feature on using geotagging to link photos to locales. Well the author behind that story, Stephen Shankland, has written a follow up in which he goes through some of the traps he encountered while using geotagging, and how he got around them. He also talks about the newer, high end cameras with GPS interfaces, and riffs about how he'd like to see this technology develop.

My geotagging trials, travails and triumphs [CNET]