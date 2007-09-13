Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Gently Restart a Frozen System

Linux users: On your next system freeze, when CTRL + ALT + BACKSPACE leaves you high and dry, don't reach for the power button. Rather than forcing the system to shut down (which can do quite a bit of damage to your system—especially if data is being written to the hard drive), the FOSSwire web site explains a safer technique for restarting your system.

1. Hold down the Alt and SysRq (Print Screen) keys. 2. While holding those down, type the following in order. Nothing will appear to happen until the last letter is pressed: REISUB 3. Watch your computer reboot magically.

This sequence of keystrokes will kill all programs, unmount your drives and restart. FOSSwire recommends remembering this key sequence with the phrase "Raising Elephants Is So Utterly Boring."

Fix a Frozen System with the Magic SysRq Keys [FOSSwire]

Comments

  • Chris Guest

    Does anyone know of a windows equivilent for this?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles