Gently Restart a Frozen System

Linux users: On your next system freeze, when CTRL + ALT + BACKSPACE leaves you high and dry, don't reach for the power button. Rather than forcing the system to shut down (which can do quite a bit of damage to your system—especially if data is being written to the hard drive), the FOSSwire web site explains a safer technique for restarting your system.

1. Hold down the Alt and SysRq (Print Screen) keys. 2. While holding those down, type the following in order. Nothing will appear to happen until the last letter is pressed: REISUB 3. Watch your computer reboot magically.

This sequence of keystrokes will kill all programs, unmount your drives and restart. FOSSwire recommends remembering this key sequence with the phrase "Raising Elephants Is So Utterly Boring."