Games console roundup by Zero Punctation

Here's a video roundup of the new generation of games consoles, in video review format by a fast talking brit who mashes up hilarious South Park-esque graphics with lashings of gratuitous insults and fanboy baiting. It's good fun, especially when it goes beyond the obvious to talk about things like why the video game industry has an "invisible pigeonholing council". :) I first came across Zero Punctuation when I was sent a link to his Bioshock review, in which he readily admits that people much prefer to hear negative reviews than positive ones. Hilarity, as they say, ensues. The creator, Yahtzee is a "British-born, currently Australian-based writer and gamer" whose Zero Punctuation video reviews appear every Wednesday at The Escapist. Warning: Language gets colourful at times, probably not so work safe.

Zero Punctuation Console Rundown

