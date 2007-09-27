Fundamentals for Personal Growth

Personal growth blogger Peter says that before we get overly ambitious, we should apply some basic rules to our daily living. We can improve our outlook on life by defining our successes, having a positive attitude, and by getting a grasp on our health, wealth, and relationships. Here are a few of my favourite tidbits:

An open mind: some of our beliefs and actions are so ingrained that we automatically disregard any evidence that we should think or act otherwise. Keep an open mind, and you may just come across a better way of seeing or doing things.

Gratitude: instead of focusing on what you don't have, try appreciating what you do have. If you are reading this, chances are you are better off than the vast majority of the world's population.

Now these are definitely goals I'd aspire to. Readers, what drives your happiness?