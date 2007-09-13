US-centric - Track the latest scores from your favourite sport or team from the convenience of your RSS reader with web site Totally Scored's simple feed creation tool. Just head to their homepage, choose to customise the feed by sport or team, then tick the boxes next to each sport or team you want to track. Totally Scored covers a wide range of sports, from soccer (FIFA and MLS) and baseball to basketball (NBA, WNBA, men and women's NCAA), football, and hockey. If you like to follow sports but have a hard time keeping up with the latest scores, Totally Scored's no-nonsense custom feeds might be right up your alley.
Follow Your Favorite Sports or Teams via RSS with Totally Scored
