Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Follow Your Favorite Commenter on Lifehacker US

followcommenters.png Some of the best stuff here at Lifehacker happens not in posts, but in reader comments. The wisdom of this crowd surpasses that of any other community on the 'net, and now we're making it easier than ever to stalk follow your favourite commenters. Next time you see a comment on Lifehacker US that's brilliantly illuminating and life-changing? Click the "Follow Commenter" link next to it.From there on in, each time that person comments again, you'll get a little inline notification so you can collect even more gems. The folks you're following will be listed on your profile page. I've been using this feature for some time now (my followee list is long and lovely) and I love keeping up with what my favourite lifehackers are up to on the site. We hope you do too!

AU - the 'track commenters' feature mentioned above is for the US site only at this stage. We're still nutting out the best way to build our little Lifehacker AU community, and building features around comments is definitely on the wish list. Please stay tuned and we'll keep you posted. :)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles