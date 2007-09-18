Follow Your Favorite Commenter on Lifehacker US

Some of the best stuff here at Lifehacker happens not in posts, but in reader comments. The wisdom of this crowd surpasses that of any other community on the 'net, and now we're making it easier than ever to stalk follow your favourite commenters. Next time you see a comment on Lifehacker US that's brilliantly illuminating and life-changing? Click the "Follow Commenter" link next to it. From there on in, each time that person comments again, you'll get a little inline notification so you can collect even more gems. The folks you're following will be listed on your profile page. I've been using this feature for some time now (my followee list is long and lovely) and I love keeping up with what my favourite lifehackers are up to on the site. We hope you do too!

AU - the 'track commenters' feature mentioned above is for the US site only at this stage. We're still nutting out the best way to build our little Lifehacker AU community, and building features around comments is definitely on the wish list. Please stay tuned and we'll keep you posted. :)